Aluminium prices rise marginally to Rs 297.20 per kg in futures trade

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Thursday rose marginally to Rs 297.20 per kg in futures trade as market participants stayed on the sidelines amid subdued market activity.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in January went up by 25 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 297.20 per kg in 4,430 lots.

Market participants said a slight uptick in aluminium futures was due to limited buying at lower levels, though overall sentiment remained cautious in the absence of any fresh global trigger. PTI HG HG BAL BAL