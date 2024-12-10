Alvarez & Marsal appoints Mohit Khullar as MD to lead Corporate Finance in India

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mohit Khullar as Managing Director to lead its Corporate Finance practice in the country.

With over 20 years of experience, Khullar has an established track record in strategic transaction advisory and has led marquee transactions across healthcare, consumer, business services and industrial sectors, A&M said in a statement.

"With A&M's strategy to develop dedicated teams across the focus sectors, we are uniquely positioned to serve businesses navigating the complexities of capital raising and strategic transactions. I am thrilled to contribute to A&M's vision of creating a leading Corporate Finance practice in India, leveraging the firm's global synergies along with local market expertise," Khullar said. PTI SM MR MR