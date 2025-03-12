Alvarez & Marsal hires Sameer Singh Ahluwalia as Managing Director, GCC

New Delhi:: Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sameer Singh Ahluwalia as Managing Director to enhance its Global Capability Center (GCC) and Global Business Services (GBS) Advisory Business.

The appointment comes at a time when India’s GCC sector is witnessing significant growth, driven by its skilled workforce, technological advancements, and supportive government policies.

Ahluwalia brings over two decades of experience of driving growth, profitability, and innovation across industries such as financial services, technology, and telecommunications.

He has led more than 50 major projects, including outsourcing initiatives, vendor consolidation, carve-out/asset monetization, people transfer/rebadging, and digital transformation efforts.

His expertise in greenfield setups, multi-geography rollouts, joint ventures, and build-operate-transfer (BOT) models positions him to play a pivotal role in helping A&M’s clients achieve operational efficiency and strategic growth.

Before joining A&M, Ahluwalia served as Group President of Global Financial Services at a leading Business Process Management (BPM) firm, overseeing a $300 million services business.

His career also includes significant leadership roles at General Electric, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, and Capgemini, where he worked with global clients across 50+ countries, including multinational conglomerates, small and medium enterprises, family offices, and private equity firms.

Luis de Lucio, Managing Director and Head of Growth Markets at A&M, said, “As companies seek greater operational efficiency and strategic capabilities, A&M is committed to helping them navigate this transformation. With Sameer’s deep industry expertise and leadership, we are well-positioned to support organizations in leveraging India’s growth potential and establishing resilient, future-ready GCCs.”

Himanshu Bajaj, Managing Director and Head of A&M India and GCC, said, “Sameer’s appointment is a strategic move to scale our GCC advisory practice, reflecting our commitment to meeting the rising demand for specialized, operation-focused services. His leadership will enhance our capabilities, enabling us to support clients with end-to-end GCC setups, operating model restructuring, and digital integration to drive scalability and cost efficiency.”

Manish Goyal, Managing Director at A&M GCC, said, “We bring a unique consultant-operator mindset to help our clients build and transform their GCCs. We are pleased to welcome Sameer to expand our GCC/GBS advisory offerings and address the evolving needs of mid-market corporates and private equity firms.”

Ahluwalia added, “The GCC landscape in India is evolving rapidly, with businesses increasingly focusing on advanced digital capabilities and specialized service models. As enterprises navigate this next phase of growth, there is a critical need for tailored advisory solutions that drive operational excellence, cost efficiency, and long-term value creation. A&M’s practical, results-driven approach provides the perfect foundation to help organizations capitalize on these opportunities. I am excited to join A&M and strengthen its GCC advisory practice, empowering clients to scale efficiently and achieve sustainable growth.”