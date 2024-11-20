AM Green Kakinada Cluster joins WEF's transitioning industrial clusters initiative

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) AM Green Kakinada Cluster has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 'Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative' aimed at improving collaboration to drive economic growth, employment and reduce CO2 emissions.

"By joining the WEF Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative, AM Green Kakinada Cluster aims to send out a strong message on the importance of a collective approach towards global industrial decarbonisation and create an integrated green industrial ecosystem that will maximize economic, social and environmental outcomes in India," a company statement said.

AM Green, a firm incorporated by Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli - the founders of Hyderabad-based Greenko Group, is setting up a 1 million tonnes green ammonia plant at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh by the second half of 2026.

Making the announcement AM Green Chairman Anil Chalamalasetty said, "Global Decarbonisation Solutions at Scale and Speed are the need of the day to bring in the new vision of global energy transition to life. We believe that this is a wonderful opportunity and a challenge that we have been working tirelessly for over the past many years." "We look forward to engaging with the WEF initiative and to fulfilling the Cluster Transition Goals. Additionally, as a member of the Transitioning Industrial Cluster Initiative, AM Green Kakinada Cluster will aim to support global work on decarbonisation clusters and look to share its knowledge and development work with the Forum and imbibe the best practices from other forum clusters," he said.

AM Green Kakinada Cluster joins WEF's global network of 25 industrial clusters.

"With Andhra Pradesh's renewable resources, the Kakinada Cluster has the potential to advance green ammonia and hydrogen production regionally. As part of the Transitioning Industrial Clusters community, AM Green Kakinada will have the opportunity to share insights and contribute to the collective progress in industrial decarbonization," said Roberto Bocca, Head of the Centre for Energy and Materials and Member of the Executive Committee at the WEF.

Overall USD 15 billion of upstream ecosystem investments are part of the functions of Kakinada cluster.

Starting with a production capacity of 1 million tonnes of green ammonia, the Kakinada cluster will also include a 2 GW electrolyser manufacturing plant, and other green molecule production facilities ensuring a robust supply chain for equipment.

The cluster will be powered by 24x7 carbon-free energy enabled through pumped storage projects and offer integrated utilities like green steam, desalinated water, and effluent treatment facilities, the statement said. PTI ANZ DR