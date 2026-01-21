Amagi Media Labs shares make weak market debut; settle nearly 4 pc lower

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Shares of Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, on Wednesday ended the debut trading session with a discount of nearly 4 per cent against the issue price of Rs 361 per share.

The stock began the trade at Rs 317, a discount of 12.18 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it hit an intraday high of Rs 357.50 apiece. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 348, down 3.60 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 318, registering a decline of 11.91 per cent. Later, the scrip of the company closed at Rs 348.30, a discount of 3.52 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 7,535.09 crore and Rs 7,528.60 crore, on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

In traded volume terms, 2.68 crore equity shares of Amagi Media Labs were traded on the NSE, while 18.97 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day.

The stock markets ended in the negative territory, with the 30-share BSE Sensex declining 270.84 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 81,909.63. The broader NSE Nifty fell 75 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 25,157.50.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs Ltd received 30.22 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday.

The initial share sale had a price band of Rs 343-361 per share.

The Bengaluru-based company's IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 816 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares valued at Rs 972.6 crore at the upper price band by existing shareholders. This took the total issue size to Rs 1,788.6 crore.

Founded in 2008, Amagi is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Premji Invest.

The company works with over 45 per cent of the top-50 listed media and entertainment companies in India by revenue.

The SaaS firm connects media companies with audiences using cloud-native technology, enabling the delivery and monetisation of video content across smart TVs, smartphones, and digital platforms. Its operations are organised into three core segments -- cloud modernisation, streaming unification, and monetisation and marketplace. PTI HG HVA