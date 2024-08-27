Amansa Capital sells 2.2 pc stake in Aavas Financiers for Rs 296 cr

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Singapore-based Amansa Capital on Tuesday sold a 2.2 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers for Rs 296 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Amansa Capital, through its arm Amansa Holdings, offloaded 17,50,929 shares, or a 2.2 per cent stake, in Aavas Financiers.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 1,690 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 295.90 crore.

After the share sale, Amansa Capital's shareholding in Aavas Financiers has come down to 0.95 per cent from 3.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired 10 lakh shares at the same price, as per the data.

Details of the other buyers of Aavas Financiers' shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Aavas Financiers rose 0.18 per cent to close at Rs 1,690.10 apiece on the BSE.