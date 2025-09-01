Amanta Healthcare IPO gets fully subscribed on Day 1, ends with 4.61 times subscription

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The initial public offer of Amanta Healthcare Ltd got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Monday and finally ended the day with 4.61 times subscription.
The Rs 126-crore IPO received bids for 3,22,54,950 shares against 70,00,000 shares on offer, reflecting 4.61 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE.
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 6.70 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors garnered 5.81 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 4 per cent subscription.
The company's initial public offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares. The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 120-126 per share. The IPO would conclude on Wednesday.
Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the offer.