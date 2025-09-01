Amanta Healthcare IPO gets fully-subscribed within hours of opening for bidding

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The initial public offer of Amanta Healthcare Ltd got fully-subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Monday.
The Rs 126-crore IPO received bids for 1,54,35,371 shares, as against 70,00,000 shares on offer, reflecting 2.21 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE till 13:03 hours.
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 3.39 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors garnered 2.39 times subscription.
The company's initial public offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares. Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 120-126 per share. The IPO would conclude on Wednesday.
Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the offer. PTI SUM DRR