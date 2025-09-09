Amanta Healthcare shares jump 12.5 pc in market debut trade

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Shares of Amanta Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday ended with a premium of 12.5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 126.

The stock made its market debut at Rs 134, up 6.34 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 11.62 per cent to settle at Rs 140.65 apiece.

On the NSE, the company's stock listed with a premium of 7.14 per cent at Rs 135. The stock zoomed 12.5 per cent to end at Rs 141.75 each.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 546.13 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare Ltd received 82.60 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 126-crore IPO had a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares.

The price range for the offering was fixed at Rs 120-126 per share. PTI SUM SUM SHW