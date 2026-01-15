Amar Pure Gold to invest Rs 250 crore in Himachal Pradesh food park

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Frozen food manufacturer Amar Pure Gold has signed a memorandum of commitment with Himachal Pradesh's government to develop an agro-food park with an investment of Rs 250 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The facility will be built on 100 acres in Una district and is expected to create 450 direct jobs, along with indirect employment in agricultural sourcing, logistics and packaging, the Chandigarh-based company said in a statement.

Amar Pure Gold is already building a 25-acre integrated food park in Nalagarh in the northern state.

The company, which specialises in frozen Indian sweets, snacks and ready-to-eat meals, operates manufacturing units in Punjab and Haryana, with planned facilities in Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

It exports to the United States, Canada, Australia and over 10 other countries.

Amar Pure Gold is part of the diversified Amar Group, which has businesses in flour milling, steel and retail, including over 45 Captain Sam's Pizza outlets. PTI LUX DR DR