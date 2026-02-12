Amar Pure Gold to invest Rs 85 cr in Himachal Pradesh food processing facilities

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Amar Pure Gold has signed an agreement with the Himachal Pradesh government to establish two food processing facilities in the state with an investment of approximately Rs 85 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The projects, comprising a potato processing unit and a spice processing facility, aim to enhance agricultural value chains, reduce post-harvest losses and improve market access for farmers, thereby supporting rural economic development, the company said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding is part of the state government's broader initiative to develop a Potato and Spice Processing Food Park, said C Paulrasu, Agriculture Secretary in the Himachal Pradesh government.

The agreements were signed in Shimla by representatives from the Department of Agriculture, HP Agriculture Marketing Board and HP CDPP-II (JICA-ODA) with APG Foods Division and ARFM Foods.

A spice processing facility will be built in Hamirpur district with primary processing units in Sirmaur district, while dedicated potato processing facilities will be constructed at two locations in Una district - Dhandri Amb and Pekhubela Farm.

The potato processing centres will have a combined capacity to process 10 to 20 metric tonnes of raw potatoes daily, producing 2.5 to 5 metric tonnes of value-added products, including potato flakes and powder.

The capital investment totals Rs 65 crore for the potato facility and Rs 20 crore for the spice processing unit. Construction is targeted for completion and production to begin before 2027.

The company said this investment is separate from its previously announced Rs 250 crore Himachal expansion plan.

The facilities will incorporate modern food processing equipment and automated systems designed to meet regulatory compliance, product traceability and international food quality standards.

The projects are expected to create employment opportunities and support farmers through integrated partnership programmes, the company said.