Amara Raja aims to start operating giga factory before end of 2025

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Automotive battery maker Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Wednesday said its first giga factory will start operating before the end of 2025.

The company also said that giga factories require an integrated approach that marries high technology, large capex, giga scale factories with an ecosystem.

In May last year, the company laid the foundation stone for its first giga factory in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana. It is for producing Lithium Cell and Battery Packs, with an ultimate capacity of up to 16 GWh and 5 GWh, respectively.

"We will have 3-4 individual factory buildings, dealing with two chemistries, both NMC as well as LFP, and two formats, cylindrical as well as prismatic," Vijayanand Samudrala, President of Amara Raja, said in a statement.

He was speaking at the third annual India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit (IBMSCS) of India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) in Hyderabad.

Amara Raja is aiming for 16 GWh of lithium-ion battery cell capacity and up to 5 GWh of battery capacity, he said, adding these capacities will cater to a range of mobility as well as energy storage applications.

"The first phase will be completed in less than 24 months, which means our first giga factory will be operational before the end of next calendar year (2025)," he said.

"So, it is not just about a large standalone factory, but also trunk infrastructure in terms of road connectivity, water availability, power facilities, training facilities, and upstream and downstream value chain players," Samudrala added. PTI IAS RAM