Amara Raja Batteries rechristened Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL), a leading maker of industrial and automotive batteries, on Thursday said it has changed the firm’s name to Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited.

This strategic change underscores the company's commitment to its new role as a comprehensive solutions provider in the energy and mobility sector, the battery maker said in a press release.

Company Chairman and Managing Director Jayadev Galla said, "Over the past three years, we have made significant investments in our in-house R&D capabilities and have strategically partnered with companies at the forefront of new energy technologies. We firmly believe that our proven capabilities will enable us to lead the world into a cleaner, greener and better future." Vikramadithya Gourineni, Executive Director - New Energy Business, said "Our transition to Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is more than just a name change; it reflects our move away from being battery-only, and follows our consistent messaging in becoming a leading enterprise in integrated solutions in these spaces."