Amara Raja Batteries to set up innovation centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) on Friday held the foundation stone laying ceremony of Amara Raja's advanced energy research and innovation centre 'E Positive Energy Labs' at GMR Aerocity near here.

According to a press release from Amara Raja, the event was graced by Minister for Industries and Commerce and Information Technology K T Rama Rao and ARBL Chairman and Managing Director Jayadev Galla in the presence of other dignitaries from the government and industry.

This centre represents a significant leap forward in advancing cutting-edge energy solutions and solidifies Amara Raja’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, it said.

The first-of-its-kind centre in Hyderabad will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis, and proof-of-concept demonstration.

The centre will be a much-needed catalyst for multi-stakeholder collaboration and foster entrepreneurship in this fast-emerging sector.

The centre is an important milestone in Amara Raja’s journey of establishing a ‘Giga Corridor’ with an investment of Rs 9,500 crore that will encompass this research facility and a Gigafactory in Telangana for manufacturing Li-ion cells and battery packs, the release added.

"The 'E Positive Energy Labs’ is a testament to our dedication to fostering innovation and shaping the future of energy, and it will accelerate the development of innovative solutions that address the evolving energy storage needs of our society," Jayadev Galla said.

In conjunction with the launch of 'E+ Energy Labs,' Amara Raja Group also held the 'Evolve' Conclave on Advanced Battery Technologies today. PTI GDK ANE