Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q1 PAT down 33 pc at Rs 164.8 cr

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd on Thursday reported a 33 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 164.8 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 249.12 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 3,401.08 crore as against Rs 3,263.05 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 3,190.66 crore as compared to Rs 2,957.93 crore in the same period a year ago. Cost of materials consumed was higher at Rs 1,800.68 crore as compared to Rs 1,692.77 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

The lead acid batteries and allied products segment clocked revenue of Rs 3,279.79 crore as compared to Rs 3,137.3 crore in the same period last fiscal.

New energy business registered revenue of Rs 121.29 crore in the first quarter, down from Rs 125.75 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.