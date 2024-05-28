Amara Raja Energy Q4 net profit rises 62 pc to Rs 230 cr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Amara Raja Energy & Mobility on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax rose 62 per cent to Rs 230 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

Advertisment

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 142 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,908 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,433 crore in the year-ago period, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended on March 31, 2024, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 934 crore as against Rs 731 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

Advertisment

Revenue from operations for the last fiscal rose to Rs 11,708 crore as compared to Rs 10,392 crore in FY23.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 5.10 per share.

Shares of the company on Tuesday settled 2.21 per cent higher at Rs 1,246.45 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW