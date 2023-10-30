Amaze® for Apps solution revolutionizes enterprise-level cloud, data modernisation: Hexaware corporate VP

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Global technology company Hexaware’s latest Amaze® for Apps solution "revolutionizes" enterprise-level cloud and data modernisation by refurbishing legacy systems and applications into advanced, cloud-ready infrastructure, says its corporate vice president.

With this, the company, which holds out the promise of transforming how IT services are delivered, helps solves a critical challenge faced by enterprises keen on making the leap onto the cloud.

According to Hexaware Corporate Vice President Srinivasan Panchapakesan, early adopters of Amaze® for Apps are financial services industry customers who need to be on the cutting-edge of advanced technologies, to be ahead of their competitors.

In fact, Hexaware's talks with a diverse range of clients revealed a common need.

"They (clients) needed to modernize their infrastructure, applications, and data from on-premises systems to a cloud environment, considerably reducing their license and contract expenditure and offering business agility and customizable architecture," Panchapakesan told PTI.

Cloud transformation platform Amaze® for Applications aims to make business future ready by helping in speedy transformation of legacy applications to cloud. This, in turn, brings in IT agility to respond to business demands much faster, while reducing costs and doing away with complexity of the migration/ modernization solution.

The power of the transformation engine, Amaze® for Apps, has been recognized with a US and a UK patent, Panchapakesan pointed out.

Excerpts from the interview: Q: What capabilities does Hexaware's latest Amaze® for Apps offer? Could you also talk about the product being listed on AWS marketplace? A: Amaze®, our state-of-the-art solution, revolutionizes enterprise-level cloud and data modernization by refurbishing legacy systems and applications into advanced, cloud-ready infrastructure.

Its core capability lies in accelerating migration and modernization of infra, apps, and data from data center (DC) or hyperscaler computing environments to hyperscaler managed platforms and services.

Amaze® for Apps migrates and modernizes traditional, custom-built applications such as Java, .NET, and their databases to Hyperscaler managed platforms and services (PaaS/CaaS/FaaS).

With Amaze®, clients experience versatility as we support AWS, other public cloud, various private cloud deployments, and on-premises to on-premises modernization.

The power of Amaze® for Apps, our transformation engine, has been recognized with a US patent and UK patent. Amaze® for Apps is listed on AWS Marketplace.

Q: What business problem does Amaze® for Apps helps to solve for customers? A: The salient feature of our approach includes a platform-based strategy to detect technical blockers for cloud migration, with its highly automated readiness assessment, and an ability to expedite complex migration projects through all phases.

The key benefits include the accelerated discovery, migration, and modernization of applications from data centers or hyperscaler computing environments to hyperscaler managed platforms and services.

This results in significant cost reductions, operational simplification, increased availability, and scalability, as well as a reduction in technical debt.

Amaze® for Apps aims to solve business problems for its customers by TCO (total cost of ownership) reduction on their application portfolio; reducing risk of failure on the migration/ modernization approach; reducing the complexity of the migration/ modernization solution; reducing the dependency on App SMEs for functional view of applications; and brings in IT agility to respond to business demands much faster.

Q: Who are the early adopters of Amaze® for Apps, and what potential do you see for it? A: The early adopters of Amaze® for Apps are financial services industry (FSI) customers who need to be on the cutting edge of advanced technologies to be ahead of their competitors. We see major potential from these tractions.

As we’re also engaged with a diverse range of clients across banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, travel, transportation, professional services, manufacturing, and retail sectors, we encounter a common business need: clients were urgently seeking to transform their core IT systems from a CAPEX (capital expenditure) to an OPEX (operating expenditure) model.

They needed to modernize their infrastructure, applications, and data from on-premises systems to a cloud environment, considerably reducing their license and contract expenditure and offering business agility and customizable architecture.

Q: What differentiates this from other solutions currently in the market for replatforming of legacy applications/automated mass migration? A: The key differentiating element is its ability to accept a Template for the Target State in AWS Open Standard Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) comprising Managed Platforms and Services, assess application(s)/infra/data to discover the readiness of the transformation, and most unique capability to accelerate modernization of the application(s)/data to target AWS Managed Platforms and Services by 50-60 per cent. Also, accelerating transformation from data center (DC) or Competing Hyperscalers compute to AWS Open Standard Managed platforms and services, aligning with the global cloud trend.

The scenario of transitioning from a DC to a hyperscaler DC may not be an ideal true pay-per-usage model. Amaze® for Apps tries to enable true pay-per-usage for hyperscalers customers and helps them achieve true cloud benefits by migrating them to AWS Managed Platforms (PaaS) and Services (Containers/CaaS/FaaS) so that applications/data can now leverage AWS Managed Pay for use services.

The cost and time of Amaze® for Apps automated migration/modernization are generally 50 per cent lesser than manual implementation. Amaze® for Apps enables Replatform (Migrating AS IS Apps to AWS Managed Platforms) or Refactor (Modernizing Legacy App to Digital/API Ready) and Rearchitect (Modernizing to Cloud Native) where API endpoints are ready to be integrated with AWS and any third-party security providers for higher level of app security on cloud.

Amaze® for Apps do not leave any footprint in the Customer IP Code and can run within enterprise’s own AWS subscription thereby guaranteeing zero security threat to their IP code(s).

Q: Which are the major target markets and sector for Amaze® for Apps offering? A: Major target market for Amaze® for Apps is North America followed by Europe and Australia and New Zealand. Major sectors for Amaze® for Apps offering are financial services industry followed by travel and transportation, manufacturing, and so on.

Q: What are your medium and long-term strategy/expectations for Amaze® for Apps? A: The medium-and long-term expectation for Amaze® for Apps is to retain its market leader accelerator/platform position in all major Hyperscalers; cloud migration/modernization offerings and be the preferred Modernization Platform on AWS. Additionally, the goal is to enhance its automation capability through AI/GenAI technology to become a 100 per cent automated platform in the future.

Q: What is the AWS connect/touchpoint here? How has cloud technology and AWS support enabled you as your build and bring the product to market? A: The AWS solution architect team, ModAx (Modernization) team, technical team, partnership team, ISV (Independent Software Vendor) Partnership team, and many members of the AWS leadership team have been guiding us on our Amaze® for Apps journey. The AWS Modernization, Map, and ModAx Team have significantly assisted us in shaping the platform to its current state and incorporating additional features and security layers as needed, according to future trends we anticipate.

These enhancements not only improved our customers’ experiences but also enabled us to provide a fully secured platform that accelerates their cloud journey in a highly automated manner, supporting end-to-end cloud solutions.

(This story has been produced by PTI in collaboration with Amazon Web Services). PTI MBI MIN MIN