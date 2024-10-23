Amazing Goa Summit to have 300 delegates from 50 countries

Panaji, Oct 23 (PTI) Nearly 300 delegates from 50 countries will be participating in the upcoming edition of Amazing Goa Global Business 2024 scheduled to be held near Panaji from November 8-10.

Arman Bankley, President of Vibrant Goa Foundation, which is hosting the event in association with Goa government, said that Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal would be inaugurating this summit which will be a platform for sharing "ideas and resources." Addressing a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday, Bankley said that 307 international delegates from 51 countries would be participating in this summit which will have 200 MSMEs showcasing their products and services, along with other activities like B2B interactions and knowledge sessions.

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu, who is mentoring this summit in the capacity as Chairman of Board of Advisors for this event, told reporters during the press conference that Amazing Goa Global Business 2024 summit will also display new technology, machine learning, Artificial intelligence and others as its highlight.

He said that usually every state is competing with each other to attract investment, creating healthy environment. "This summit is more effective as more efforts have been put in to involve local community," Prabhu added.

The former union minister said that the summit is conveying a clear message that Goa does not want industries which are destroying nature but would welcome the investment that is adding to the vibrant culture of this state.

"Goa is a place sought after by everybody but we should not bring anybody and everything to the state," he said.

Responding to a question on balancing between environment and development, Prabhu said that he has already suggested to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that Goa should conduct carrying capacity for the state.

"Goa's landmass is divided between forests, wetlands and other ecologically sensitive areas. We should conduct scientific study to decide the carrying capacity," he said.

Prabhu also said that the locals should be taken into confidence while bringing in any developmental projects.

He said that the Amazing Goa summit has involvement of locals as a core essence.

Rajkumar Kamat, Chairman of Vibrant Goa Foundation said that the summit will have knowledge sessions and also interaction between the delegates and the participants.

Manoj Patil, Vice President of Vibrant Goa Foundation, said that the young students will have exposure to the industry through this summit and they will be able to interact with the experts and industrialists during the event. PTI RPS MR