Amazon Business corporate gifting store sees 134 pc growth in festive sale

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Amazon's B2B marketplace Amazon Business on Friday said it has recorded a 134 per cent growth year-on-year in its corporate gifting store in the first ten days of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

A 95 per cent increase in total orders and a 107 per cent rise in customers making a purchase was witnessed during the period, a company statement said.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale commenced on September 27, 2024, with Prime members getting a 24-hour early access window.

Kitchenware emerged as the most gifted category with mixer grinders and juicers emerging as the most gifted items showing 5.5x year-on-year growth, Amazon said.

Headphones and speakers were the most popular tech gifting items whereas chocolates, dry fruit, and tea-coffee hampers were in the snacks and sweets category.

"The remarkable growth of our corporate gifting store this festive season highlights the rapid adoption of e-procurement across India.

This surge reflects both the convenience of online gifting and the evolving needs of modern businesses," Suchit Subhas, Director at Amazon Business, said.

Launched in 2017, Amazon Business is a business-friendly marketplace on Amazon.in established to meet the business-procurement needs of different institutions such as hospitals, clinics, manufacturers, universities, schools, NGOs, government bodies and offices.

It features over 8,500 GST-enabled products and corporate gifting options. PTI ANK SHW