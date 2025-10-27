New Delhi: Amazon on Monday said it has surpassed USD 20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India between 2015 and 2025 through its `Global Selling program' and affirmed it is on track for the USD 80 billion target by 2030.

On trade and tariff headwinds in India's largest export market, the US, Amazon said it is focused on matters that are within its control, and emphasised that India's strengths are structural not cyclical.

"Tariff (matters) are uncontrollable and Amazon's focus has been on things that are controllable inputs...and we will continue to do so," Srinidhi Kalvapudi, Head of Amazon Global Selling India said.

Amazon believes that India's strengths are structural, not cyclical, Kalvapudi said pointing to the unfolding "transformation and revolution".

"Our capabilities are things in our control, and what we are building is not for 1, 2 or 5 years, we hope these capabilities will get compounded and we stay committed to them," he said.

According to Amazon, over the last decade, Indian exporters sold over 75 crore ‘Made in India’ products to global customers on its platform.

"Amazon today announced that it has enabled hundreds of thousands of Indian sellers to surpass USD 20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India between 2015 and 2025, through the Amazon Global Selling program," the company release said pegging targets at USD 80 billion by 2030.

Back in 2020, Amazon had outlined its intent to enable USD 10 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025, a target that was later scaled up to USD 20 billion within the same timeline.

"And now, Amazon has completed its exports pledge ahead of time," the release said.

Amazon’s exporter base has grown 33 per cent to 2 lakh entrepreneurs and small businesses in one year. Among other big takeaways, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Haryana have emerged as states with highest number of exporters on the Amazon Global Selling program.

The highest 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was seen in categories like health and personal care (45 per cent), beauty (45 per cent), toys (44 per cent), home (39 per cent), apparel (37 per cent), and furniture (36 per cent).

Amazon Global Selling has registered sellers from 28 states, 7 union territories, and 200 plus cities across India, with growing traction from smaller towns and cities.

The e-commerce giant said it is enabling exporters to build global brands by selling to hundreds of millions of customers on more than 18 Amazon global marketplaces in countries such as the US, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, among others.

Kalvapudi said: "At Amazon, we've witnessed significant growth in India’s traditional export strengths, such as health and personal care, beauty, toys, home apparel, and furniture, among others. Since 2015, Amazon has enabled USD 20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India, including through the Amazon Global Selling program, achieving this milestone ahead of the 2025 target".

The momentum, he said, underlines the ambition of Indian businesses and the growing role of e-commerce exports in global trade.

"Building on this success, as we work towards our USD 80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports goal by 2030, we're focused on simplifying global selling through technology innovation, capacity building, and ecosystem partnerships. We remain committed to enabling India's e-commerce export growth in line with the Government's goal of reaching USD 200-300 billion by 2030," he added.