Amazon, DGFT extend partnership to boost e-commerce exports from India

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) E-commerce major Amazon and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have extended their partnership to accelerate e-commerce exports from India.

The renewed alliance, which builds on the initial MoU signed in November 2023, will prioritise providing Indian MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) with the necessary skills and resources to thrive in the e-commerce export market, the company said in a statement.

The partnership will see specialised training sessions across 47 districts, integration of Amazon's Export Navigator tool within DGFT's Trade Connect portal, and the establishment of export communities as local offline networks for MSMEs.

These export communities will serve as easy-to-reach, local, in-person networks for MSMEs already exporting through e-commerce, or those looking to start. Each community will have participation from multiple stakeholders, including government agencies, third-party service providers, manufacturers, existing and prospective e-commerce exporters, export bodies, and Amazon Global Selling exports programme.

"The collaboration will leverage diverse event formats to provide guidance to MSMEs on expanding product selection and scaling export operations. By combining Amazon's global reach and expertise in e-commerce exports with DGFT's local expertise, this initiative aims to unlock new opportunities for Indian sellers in international markets, aligning with the government's vision to boost exports and support local businesses," the statement said.

The partnership has already benefited over 3,000 MSMEs, and aligns with the goal of enabling USD 200-300 billion in exports from India by 2030, said Santosh Sarangi, Additional Secretary and Director General of DGFT, Ministry of Commerce. PTI ANK TRB