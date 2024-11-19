Amazon expands cross-border logistics programme; launches export navigator for sellers

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon on Tuesday said it has expanded its cross-border logistics programme Global Selling Seller Exports and Delivery (SEND), which will help Indian exporters ship goods abroad.

The company also announced the launch of Export Navigator -- a one-stop dashboard to assist sellers with all compliance requirements related to overseas shipment.

"Amazon has expanded its flagship cross-border logistics programme, Amazon Global Selling SEND, with the addition of three new carriers on air and ocean lanes from India to the US, the UK, and Germany.

"Additionally, to enable a cheap and bulk storage facility for Indian exporters, SEND is now integrated with Amazon Warehousing and Distribution (AWD), a low-cost bulk storage solution that helps sellers with more efficient inventory deployment and distribution," a company statement said.

Through SEND, Amazon said, Indian exporters will be able to access cross-border logistics from various third-party providers for shipping goods to Amazon fulfilment centres abroad.

The service will offer competitive pricing and Amazon-supported shipping, all integrated within Amazon Seller Central for easy booking, tracking, and payments, it said.

"SEND was launched in 2022, and thousands of exporters are already benefiting from the programme, with shipment visibility and on-time delivery, allowing them to have more efficient inventory management plans," it added.

Besides, the Export Navigator dashboard will be available to all Indian exporters, irrespective of whether they are registered on Amazon or not.

The navigator has been designed to guide exporters on compliance requirements in export registration, product certification and licences, taxation guidelines in India and destination countries, shipping requirements across courier and cargo custom channels, payment reconciliation and export incentives provided by the government of India.

It also provides them access to a curated network of third-party service providers that offer a range of support services with faster SLAs (service level agreements) and better-than-market rates, the statement said.

"We remain committed to expanding e-commerce export opportunities for entrepreneurs across India as we work towards enabling USD 20 billion in cumulative exports from the country by 2025," Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India, said.