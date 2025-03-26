Amazon expands grocery service to over 170 cities

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon India on Wednesday said it has expanded the reach of its grocery service, Amazon Fresh, to more than 170 cities and towns across the country.

Amazon Fresh was already operational in 130 cities.

This expansion comes as the service reported a 50 per cent year-over-year growth in the second half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

South India is driving the service with 50 per cent growth compared to 2023, followed by Eastern regions at 40 per cent, according to a company statement.

"Our expansion to 170+ cities/towns allows Amazon Fresh to extend its reach into India's tier-2, tier-3 cities/towns and beyond, offering consumers access to high-quality groceries at competitive prices, delivered conveniently to their doorstep.

“With 50 per cent growth in the second half of 24' vs 23', we have seen consumers have appreciated Amazon Fresh for savings, vast selection, and reliable slotted deliveries," Srikant Sree Ram, Director of Amazon Fresh India, said.

Amazon Fresh offers grocery items, including fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products such as milk and bread, frozen goods, beauty and personal care products, baby care essentials, and pet supplies. It takes the midway between online delivery and quick commerce, operating with a two-hour delivery window.