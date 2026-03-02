Amazon expands Zero Referral fees coverage to over 12.5 crore items

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Amazon India on Monday announced 'Zero Referral fee' on more than 12.5 crore products, a move, the ecommerce giant said, aims to accelerate growth for lakhs of sellers across the country.

Building on last year's fee revision, the company has expanded zero referral fees coverage more than 10-times from 1.2 crore products in 2025 to over 12.5 crore products priced under Rs 1,000 across 1,800-plus categories, the company said in a release.

In addition, Amazon has reduced Easy Ship fees by over 20 per cent for products priced below Rs 300.

Easy Ship allows sellers to store products at their own premises while Amazon handles pickup and delivery, the release said.

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services at Amazon India, said: "Building on the strong impact of last year's fee reductions, we are now expanding that commitment to benefit a much larger cohort of sellers".

"This move is designed to make selling on Amazon.in more lucrative and simpler particularly for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. By eliminating referral fees across 1,800+ categories covering over 12.5 crore products, and reducing logistics costs, sellers can save up to 70 per cent in fees," Nanda added. PTI MBI DRR