Amazon Fashion rebrands GenZ storefront to 'Serve'

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Amazon Fashion has rebranded its GenZ-dedicated online storefront from 'Next Gen Store' to 'Serve'.

The online store has seen 3X growth in Gen Z customers and a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in shoppers from Tier II and III cities like Chandigarh, Kochi, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Surat, since April 2023, a company statement said.

Amazon Fashion is an in-app category of the e-commerce major.

*** HCLTech names Kiran Cherukuri as Global GCC Practice Leader IT firm HCLTech on Monday announced the appointment of Kiran Cherukuri as its Global GCC Practice Leader, effective immediately.

He will be responsible for scaling HCLTech’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) practice.

Cherukuri will report to HCLTech Corporate Functions COO Rahul Singh.

With 30 years of experience, Cherukuri has worked with HCLTech for over 14 years, having set up global delivery centres and managed business development, alliances and marketing. PTI ANK MR