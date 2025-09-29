Amazon Fresh expands grocery service to over 270 cities in India

New Delhi: Amazon India on Monday announced the expansion of its online grocery service, Amazon Fresh, to more than 270 cities across the country.

The service expansion, which comes during the e-commerce major's festive sale, will reach additional cities, including Gorakhpur, Dehradun, Jalandhar, Coimbatore, Nellore, Jamshedpur, and Durgapur.

"Amazon Fresh has grown 4.5X in reach and 10X in selection in just two years, transforming how families across India shop for groceries online. By expanding to over 270 cities, we are making household essentials and festive favourites available to more households than ever before," said Srikant Sree Ram, Director - Amazon Fresh India.