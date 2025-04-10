Amazon Fresh says it gets repeat orders from 90 pc customers in Jaipur market

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Amazon Fresh has registered a growth in Jaipur market with 90 per cent of customers in the city returning on the e-commerce platform for repeat purchases, a company official said on Thursday.

"The service has strengthened its local roots through Paota Collection Center, which has expanded from 26 farmer partners in 2021 to more than 300 today," Srikant Sree Ram, Director of Amazon Fresh, said.

"This direct farm-to-table approach connects with key agricultural hubs in Chomu, Bassi, Kotputli, Viratnagar and Alwar, significantly reducing transit time and ensuring best-in-class freshness," he said.

The official said that orders are high on weekends, particularly Sundays.

"By partnering with over 300 farmers across Rajasthan, we are not only supporting local agriculture but also aiming to ensure that customers receive the fresh fruits and vegetables possible," he said. PTI SDA HVA