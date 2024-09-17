Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 date announced: Check offers, deals and more

New Delhi: Amazon India has announced that its annual shopping event, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 (AGIF), will start on September 27, with a 24-hour early access period for Prime members.
The festival will offer discounts across categories such as smartphones, fashion and beauty, large appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, groceries, and more from top brands.
The event will offer discounts on a wide range of products, with additional benefits for Prime members and customers using SBI Debit and Credit Cards.
Commenting on the date reveal Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President – Categories, Amazon India said “The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 promises to offer customers a wide selection, brand new product launches, great deals, convenient shopping experience, fast and reliable deliveries, easy & flexible payment options and much more. We are excited to enhance the festive spirit with our sellers, brand partners, delivery associates, and together we will spread the excitement of festive preparation for millions of households across India. We anticipate a promising festive season and invite customers to join us in our celebration of TaiyaariKaTyohaar!”
As part of the festival, Amazon has reduced selling fees across multiple categories, effective from September 9, to support sellers in the lead-up to the festive season. These fee reductions range from 3% to 12%, benefiting various product categories.
Business customers on Amazon Business will also be able to take advantage of GST invoices, bulk discounts, and exclusive deals.
A recent Ipsos Research study found that over 73% of respondents identified Amazon as their preferred platform for festive shopping.
Amazon will also introduce new product offerings through its Launchpad, Local Shops, Karigar, and Saheli programs, catering to diverse customer needs. The festival will also feature Bazaar, a store for affordable fashion and home products, with prices starting at ₹8 and free delivery options.
Customers can enjoy additional services such as exchange offers, at-home installation for select products, and post-purchase technical support