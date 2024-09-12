Amazon India creates over 1 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Amazon India on Thursday said it has created more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network to cater to increased demand during the festive season.

These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai, among others, a company statement said.

"We have hired over 1.1 lakh additional people to strengthen our fulfillment and logistics network and ensure we can handle the increased demand seamlessly. A number of these associates continue to work with Amazon even after the festive season and many others return year after year to work with Amazon," said Abhinav Singh, VP--Operations, Amazon India.

A majority of these new hires have already been onboarded, the statement said.

Amazon has hired thousands of women associates, and close to 1900 disabled persons into its existing network, it added.

"It is encouraging to see the company hiring a significant number of women and persons with disabilities for these roles while prioritizing the well-being of its associates through initiatives focused on their safety, healthcare, and educational support.

"We commend such efforts by Amazon and other corporates to generate inclusive employment opportunities while upholding worker welfare," Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said. PTI ANK MR