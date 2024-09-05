Amazon India exports to reach $13 bn by 2024-end: Bhupen Wakankar

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Amazon Global Selling, the exports programme of the e-commerce giant, will surpass USD 13 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by the end of 2024 and is on track to achieve its USD 20 billion target by 2025, a senior official said on Thursday.

In an interview with PTI, Amazon India Director Global Trade Bhupen Wakankar said the exports programme, since its inception in 2015, has sold over 40 crore Made in India products to customers worldwide.

"When we started, we pledged a target of USD 10 billion in cumulative exports from SMBs by 2025. In 2020, we doubled the pledge to USD 20 billion by 2025. We are very happy to report that by the end of 2024, we would have completed USD 13 billion already and are committed to enabling USD 20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025," Wakankar said on the sidelines of the launch of Amazon's annual report Exports Digest 2024.

Amazon took about 8 years to achieve USD 8 billion (2015-2023) and has climbed from USD 8 billion to USD 13 billion in just a year (2023-2024), which is reflective of its impressive growth trajectory, he said.

Over the last 12 months, the seller programme has added about 50,000 new sellers, taking the tally to 1.50 lakh sellers, he further said.

"These sellers have cumulatively sold over 40 crore Made in India products to customers across the world.

"Amazon Global Selling is seeing remarkable adoption across the country and has sellers from more than 200+ Indian cities. It enables sellers to build global brands by selling to hundreds of millions of customers on 18+ Amazon global marketplaces in countries such as the US, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Singapore, among others. This is like a democratic egalitarian platform where sellers from all parts of the country have embraced it," Wakankar said.

The Exports Digest 2024 report released on Thursday said among the top growth categories on Amazon Global Selling in 2023, beauty led with a 40 per cent year-on-year growth, followed by apparel, health and personal care.

United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany were the Top international marketplaces for Indian sellers on Amazon Global Selling.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Karnataka emerged as states with the maximum number of exporters in the export programme, the report said.