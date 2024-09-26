Amazon India inks pact with labour ministry to post job opportunities on NCS portal

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Amazon India has signed a pact with the Labour and Employment Ministry to post available work opportunities at Amazon and its staffing agencies on the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

The MoU (memorandum of understanding) is initially set for two years. It will allow job seekers registered on the portal to view and apply for opportunities at Amazon.

"Amazon is the first e-commerce company to collaborate with the Ministry of Labour and Employment for the NCS portal. This partnership aims to connect aspiring individuals with career prospects that match their skills and qualifications," Amazon said in a statement.

The NCS portal currently has over 60 lakh active job seekers and 33.50 lakh active employers.

By bridging the gap between supply and demand, NCS has the potential to connect job providers and job seekers across levels and roles, particularly in the fast-growing e-commerce sector, and contribute to the overall economic development of the country, the statement said.

"This collaboration will go a long way in increasing the visibility of work opportunities at Amazon, aligning with our vision of a pan-India one-stop portal that effectively connects employers with candidates.

"With Amazon's array of roles and their commitment to nurturing talent, we are confident that this synergy will unlock new employment opportunities for the youth of the country," Union Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said.

In a separate statement, the minister said: "We are in the process of upgrading the NCS portal. The enhanced platform will offer a more user-friendly interface for job seekers, employers, and stakeholders, utilising advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence".

The collaboration also involves organising job fairs at Model Career Centres (MCCs), where job seekers will have the opportunity to interact directly with Amazon's recruitment teams, the statement said.

The ministry will also assist Amazon in conducting job fairs across the country.

"A key aspect of the MoU is its focus on inclusivity. The partnership prioritises promoting employment opportunities for women and divyang candidates, ensuring equal access to jobs," it said.

Amazon India employs over 1.2 lakh people across various roles, these include operations roles like fulfilment centres, distribution centres, and customer service, as well as corporate roles like software development, human resources, programme management, machine learning data services, and seller support.

Recently, it announced over 1,10,000 seasonal work opportunities ahead of its festive season sale.