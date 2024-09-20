Amazon India introduces AI chatbot Rufus ahead of festive sale event

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) E-commerce major Amazon India has launched a new generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, Rufus, ahead of the start of its festive sale event.

Rufus enables natural language interactions within the Amazon app, making it easy to ask product-related questions, get recommendations, or compare products, the company said.

"Whether typing or speaking, customers can now enjoy a more intuitive shopping experience, further enhanced by AI-powered tools like personalised recommendations and Alexa for seamless shopping assistance," Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Categories, Amazon India said.

It has also introduced AI-Generated Review Highlights, which make use of Generative AI to provide concise summaries of customer reviews.

This feature gives customers quick insights into product sentiment and key attributes, allowing them to make more informed decisions with ease.

It also helps customers navigate specific product attributes, such as 'ease of use' by tapping on relevant highlights, saving them t0he effort of sifting through multiple reviews.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to start from September 27, 2024, with a 24-hour early access for Prime members.

In addition to deals by brands, Amazon is offering almost 25,000 new launches coming from the top brands across electronics, mobile phones, TV, appliances, fashion, healthcare and other categories, Srivastava said.

Earlier this week, Amazon India announced the launch of three new fulfillment centers in Delhi NCR, Guwahati and Patna. PTI ANK MR