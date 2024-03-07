Amazon India introduces prog to support, empower women

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) E-commerce platform Amazon India has implemented a range of policies, programmes, and initiatives to mark International Women's Day 2024, aimed at enhancing women's representation and facilitating their professional growth within and outside the organisation.

The programmes aim to support women employees at various stages of their careers, from recruitment to talent development, the company said in a statement.

Key programmes include the 'rekindle' offering a launchpad for women re-entering the workforce, Ramp Back, facilitating a gradual return to work after maternity or parental leave, AmVoice listening sessions, providing a platform for senior leadership to address the concerns of women employees, and Women in Night Shifts (WINS) which ensures a safe and supportive work environment for women across all shifts.

In addition, the online marketplace introduced programmes for women outside its workforce. These include Amazon Saheli, AmazeWIT, Amazon WOW, and Amazon Future Engineer.

"As one of our Leadership Principles, 'Success and Scale bring broad responsibility' we are committed to embracing and uplifting women from diverse backgrounds through our numerous programs and benefits. These initiatives are continuously assessed and adapted based on the evolving needs of our women employees, associates and partners," Deepti Varma, Vice President, People Experience Technology at Amazon India, Japan, and Emerging Markets said.

According to the statement, Amazon India also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 'Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), to collaborate and promote digital growth of women entrepreneurs in India. PTI ANK MR