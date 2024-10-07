Amazon India launches safety, wellness initiatives for delivery associates

New Delhi: Amazon India has launched ambulance services for delivery associates in partnership with Dial 4242 and rolled out a comprehensive six-month health campaign which is expected to benefit over 50,000 associates, the company said on Monday.

The company's health campaign is aimed to provide free health check-up to delivery associates including eye and dental check-up along with creating awareness among delivery associates for their ongoing comprehensive health and accidental coverage including maternity cover for female delivery associates, the company said.

"The service addresses the need for immediate medical response during emergencies, ensuring timely assistance during the first few critical hours following an on-road accident, and will be available across Dial 4242’s PAN India network," the company said in a statement.

Over the next six months, Amazon will host more than 50 free medical camps at various delivery stations across zones, with six camps already conducted in Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore, benefiting thousands of delivery associates, the statement said.

* * * * * * Ravin group supplied cables worth Rs 200 cr to Mumbai underground metro The Ravin Group has supplied 3,000 km of cables worth Rs 200 crore for Mumbai's maiden underground metro system.

The first phase of the 'Aqua Line' between Aarey and BKC was inaugurated on Saturday.