Amazon India offers night shift work opportunities to women in Haryana centre

Chandigarh: Amazon India on Thursday announced the launch of Women in Night Shifts (WINS) at one of its large sort centres in Haryana.

In addition to Amazon's existing initiatives, WINS is designed to provide a safe and supportive work environment for women, ensuring equal opportunities for both men and women to work in various shifts, and championing inclusivity for all, the company said.

In some states in India, regulations prohibit the employment of women in night shifts in warehousing operations facilities primarily stemming from concerns about women's safety and wellbeing.

Therefore, safety, security, and wellbeing take centre stage to enable the WINS initiative, the company said.

Amazon India has engaged with state governments to advocate for equal work opportunities for all.

The company has successfully enabled night shift operations for women at select sites in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, and now, in Haryana.

"We believe in creating equal opportunities and addressing barriers that women face in the workplace and are thankful to the government for their support in enabling women to work night shifts," said Liju Thomas, Director of HR, India Operations, Amazon India.