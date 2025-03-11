Amazon India partners with Youth4Jobs to empower women sellers with disabilities

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) E-commerce major Amazon India has partnered with Youth4Jobs Foundation to support women sellers with disabilities by providing essential resources, tools, and training to succeed in the digital e-commerce ecosystem.

Under the partnership, Amazon Saheli programme will conduct workshops and provide onboarding and account management support for these women sellers, according to a company statement.

The alliance aims to bridge the gap between talented women with disabilities and wider market opportunities, and help them leverage the Amazon platform to grow their business online, it said.

The women sellers will get hands-on training in digital marketing, performance marketing, product listing optimisation, and advertising solutions to help them establish a robust online business.

They will also get access to data-driven insights and metrics to attain a greater understanding of customer behaviour, expectations, and key market trends.

"Our collaboration with Youth4Jobs aims to support women with disabilities by providing them with the tools and opportunities to build successful businesses on our e-commerce platform. We believe this initiative will contribute to creating a more inclusive digital marketplace," said Gaurav Bhatnagar, Director of Sales, Amazon India. PTI ANK DR