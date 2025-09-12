Amazon India plans to double its speed of delivery in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) Amazon India is aiming to more than double its delivery speed in Odisha following the launch of a new fulfilment centre here, a senior company official said on Friday.

The company's operations network in the state now includes a fulfilment centre, a sortation centre, over 250 I Have Space (IHS) stores, and more than 60 delivery stations, said Mayank Jain, director (credit & lending), Amazon Pay.

"Our investment in Odisha, with the launch of a new fulfilment centre, has enabled us to strengthen our delivery network, and improve our same-day and next-day delivery speeds. With this, customers, including Prime members, are now able to get their favourite products delivered faster than ever before," Jain said.

He said over the past six months, user growth in the state has been 10 per cent faster than the national average, with nearly 20 per cent of all transactions taking place at offline merchants, Jain said.

Over 17,000 sellers from the state have joined the e-commerce platform to serve customers, while also creating hundreds of new job opportunities in the region, said Pallavi Singh, senior manager, Amazon Prime. PTI BBM BBM MNB