Amazon, India Post ink pact to enhance nationwide delivery capabilities

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Amazon Transportation Services and the Department of Posts (India Post) on Friday announced a strategic partnership to boost nationwide delivery capabilities.

Both the entities have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect.

The collaboration will work towards maximising efficiencies, optimising resource utilisation, and exploring capacity sharing across their respective logistics networks, a company statement said.

"India Post, with its extensive network of about 1,65,000 post offices, is uniquely equipped to democratise e-commerce across the nation. Our partnership with Amazon represents a significant leap forward in our efforts to bridge the digital divide, enhancing e-commerce across for all citizens," Vandita Kaul, Secretary (Posts), Department of Post, said.

The alliance is in line with the government's vision to modernise and augment India Post's services and reach using cutting-edge technology and processes, the statement said.

The partnership dates back to 2013, when Amazon became the first e-commerce company to collaborate with India Post to deliver consumer electronics nationwide.

In 2023, the two entities signed an MoU to create an integrated cross border logistics solution that will expand the ecommerce exports opportunity to lakhs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

In the last 2-3 years, India Post's footprint across Amazon logistics network has more than doubled with pickup points growing from 6 locations to 13 locations across the country, the statement said.

This along with overall improvements has resulted in a near 3-fold increase in the volume of Amazon parcels being delivered via India Post in the past 18 months, it said.

"By joining forces with this iconic institution that has served India for decades, we have been able to create new benchmarks in logistics and customer service repeatedly over the years.

"With Amazon's customer obsession and India Post's unparalleled nationwide presence, we are uniquely positioned to redefine the e-commerce logistics experience," Abhinav Singh, VP Operations, Amazon India, said. PTI ANK DRR