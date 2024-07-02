Amazon India returns with its annual Prime Day sale on July 20 and 21

Bengaluru: Amazon India, on Tuesday, announced the 8th edition of Prime Day will start at 12 AM on Jul 20 and end at 11.59 PM on July 21.

The two-day annual extravaganza in India will offer access to Prime members to discover joy, access to incredible shopping deals, blockbuster entertainment, savings, and much more.

From Smartphones, TVs, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Groceries & Everyday Essentials, Amazon Devices, Home & Kitchen, Furniture to everyday essentials, and much more, Prime members can enjoy new launches, never-heard-before deals, best of entertainment and savings.

Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets said “Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to our Prime members all year long. We are excited to offer Prime members two days of great deals and savings, thousands of new product launches from over 450 brands, blockbuster entertainment and more. Not just that, Prime members ordering from across India will be able to enjoy same day and next day delivery across millions of products.”

This Prime Day, Amazon will continue to support Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and offer Prime members products from lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, start-ups & brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and local shops. During the event, Prime members will have the opportunity to discover deals on unique products across categories including fashion & beauty, electronics, and home décor from sellers under various programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar.

A sneak peek at Prime Day 2024

Shopping and Savings

48 hours of shopping and saving - Starting 12:00 AM on July 20 until 11:59 PM on July 21.

Bank Offers: During Prime Day, save Big with 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards.

New launches from consumer electronics and home appliances brands, coupled with thousands of new launches from small and medium businesses across categories including home & kitchen, fashion & grooming, jewellery, handmade products, and many more.

This Prime Day, get the year’s best deals with up to 55% off on Echo smart speakers and Fire TV sticks.

Mega entertainment with Prime Video

Prime Video will deliver mega entertainment in the lead-up to Prime Day by premiering 14 of the most anticipated series and movies across 5 languages.

Prime Video is set to premiere the keenly awaited Season 3 of the award-winning blockbuster Original series Mirzapur (Hindi), available with subtitles and dubs in multiple Indian languages.