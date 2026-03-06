Amazon India signs MoU with AWWA to ease women's entry to markets

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) An arm of Amazon India on Friday signed an MoU with the Army Women Welfare Association (AWWA) to help women from army families build sustainable businesses.

The announcement by Amazon India came ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.

Under the pact, women entrepreneurs from army families will receive structured onboarding, capability building, and access to customers.

The partnership between Amazon Saheli and AWWA was formalised at the event 'ElevateHER' in Bengaluru, which celebrates Women's Day through mentorship and career conversations, according to a statement.

"At ElevateHER 2026, Deepti Varma, VP of People eXperience and Technology at Amazon Stores India and Emerging Markets, announced a new partnership between Amazon Saheli and the Army Women Welfare Association (AWWA) — formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding," it said.

"Through the collaboration, women entrepreneurs from Army families will receive structured onboarding, capability building, and access to customers across India, helping them build sustainable businesses on the Amazon marketplace," it added.

The partnership builds on Amazon's existing commitment to veterans' inclusion, it said.

"There are many incredibly capable and talented women whose potential often remains untapped simply because opportunity and access do not arrive at the right time," Varma was quoted as saying in the statement issued by Amazon India.

Last year, Amazon signed an MoU with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation to enable employment pathways.