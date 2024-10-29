Amazon Pay loss narrows to Rs 911.2 crore in FY24

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Fintech firm Amazon Pay (India) has reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 911.2 crore in the financial year 2024, according to a report released by Tofler.

Advertisment

The company had registered a loss of Rs 1,499 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2023.

Amazon Pay reported an increase of 9.2 per cent in revenue from operations to Rs 2,286.9 crore in FY 2024 from Rs 209.31 crore in FY 2023.

The company issued shares worth Rs 1,450 crore to parent group firms during the reported fiscal year, as per the document shared by Tofler. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL