Amazon records biggest-ever Prime Day event in India

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Amazon India -- which hosted the 8th edition of its annual shopping fiesta Prime Day over the last weekend -- on Thursday said it has received the highest engagement and recorded a peak of 24,000 orders per minute during the two days, making it the biggest-ever Prime Day in India.

The shopping extravaganza witnessed the highest number of Prime members who ever shopped during any Prime Day, it said.

"24 per cent more prime members in India shopped vs Prime Day 2023...Prime Day 2024 also witnessed the highest-ever Prime membership signups in the two and half-weeks leading up to Prime Day.

"Peak of 24,196 orders placed by Prime members in a single minute; Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event," it said in a statement.

More than 65 per cent of small and medium businesses from tier-2 and tier-3 cities received sales during Prime Day 2024, it added.

"Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event, and we recorded the highest number of same-day deliveries.

"We love helping our customers save big, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of value, fast deliveries, great deals, new launches and blockbuster entertainment that the Prime membership provides," said Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL