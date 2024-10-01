Amazon sees majority of customer visits from tier-2 cities during festive season sale

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) E-commerce firm Amazon India on Tuesday said that 80 per cent of customer visits on the platform in the first 48 hours of its annual festive season sale came from tier-2 and other smaller cities.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on September 27, 2024, with 24-hour early access for Prime members.

"The Amazon Great Indian Festival witnessed a record 11 crore customer visits in the first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 with 80 per cent hailing from Tier-2 and below towns," Amazon said in a statement, terming the demand from these towns as "encouraging".

More than 75 per cent of all smartphone sales, about 80 per cent of all TV orders, and over 60 per cent of orders in the fashion and beauty segment came from tier-2 and beyond cities, it said.

The sale also turned out festive for sellers on Amazon, with SMBs (Small and Medium-sized Businesses), including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans, selling over 1,500 units every minute during the first 48 hours, and 8,000 sellers surpassing Rs 1 lakh in sales, according to the statement.

Additionally, over 20,000 SMBs doubled their sales as compared to an average day.

"More than 65 per cent of sellers who received an order were from tier-2 and 3 cities, such as Moradabad, Saharanpur, Churu, Tiruvallur, Haridwar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Surat, and Pune," Amazon said. PTI ANK HVA