Amazon Seller Services narrows losses to Rs 374.3 cr in FY25

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd has reported a narrowing of losses for FY25 to Rs 374.3 crore, as per the company's statutory filing.

The losses stood at Rs 3469.5 crore a year ago. The lower losses came on the back of an 18.6 per cent improvement in operating revenue and enhanced operating leverage.

The company declined to comment on the numbers.

The revenue from operations rose to Rs 30138.6 crore in FY25, up from Rs 25,406 crore a year back.

The cash flow from operations increased to Rs 4,942 crore, zooming seven times from Rs 720 crore in FY24. Notably, ASSPL saw no equity infusion in FY25, compared to an infusion of Rs 2,490 crore in FY24.

The total expenses were 6 per cent higher year-on-year at Rs 30,865.6 crore.

Meanwhile, Amazon Wholesale (India), primarily involved in the wholesale trade of various products, reported its total income for the financial year 2024-25 at about Rs 3,019 crore, over 16 per cent fall as compared to the last financial year, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

The company, however, trimmed its losses to about Rs 221 crore during FY25 from Rs 342.4 crore a year ago. Its total expenses for the fiscal year were at Rs 3,236.9 crore. PTI MBI RHL