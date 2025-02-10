Amazon sets up kiosk for order pick up , return in Maha Kumbh Mela area

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) E-commerce firm Amazon India has set up a kiosk in the Maha Kumbh fair area to facilitate pick-up and return of product ordered by its users attending the pilgrimage, the company said on Monday.

Amazon's Suvidha Kiosk has been set up within the Maha Kumbh fair grounds at Kumbh Kutir, Sector 24, Arail, Prayagraj, the statement said.

The Kiosk will also provide Maha Kumbh Mela attendees a resting area with chairs, drinking water, mobile phone charging station, first aid kits etc.

"The kiosk has been designed to enable Maha Kumbh Mela attendees to order from Amazon's vast selection of crores of products – everything from mobile phone chargers, garments, shoes to pooja samagri, blankets etc. which might be essential for attendees travelling from across the country," it said, The orders can be picked up by the attendees or have their order delivered to a local address within a 3-kilometre radius, the statement said.

"The Suvidha Kiosk will operate daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM until 26th February," the statement said.

Recently, Amazon collaborated with the Maha Kumbh Mela authorities to provide beds for attendees made from Amazon Boxes.

"A significant portion of these beds are allocated to the lost and found center, where they are supporting those in distress, while some are available to the general public,” the statement said. PTI PRS PRS MR MR