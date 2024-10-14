Amazon Smbhav Hackathon to boost AI, tech innovations for small biz in e-commerce

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Amazon India on Monday announced the Smbhav Hackathon 2024, a nationwide competition aimed at developing next-generation technologies and AI-driven innovations specifically for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the e-commerce sector.

The hackathon is a precursor to Amazon Smbhav 2024, the fifth edition of the company's flagship annual summit in India. For this event, Amazon has collaborated with Startup India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) - India, and the NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council (NIFientreC).

The hackathon will emphasise innovations that can influence the growth and success of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the fast-changing digital environment, the company said in a statement.

Participants will address challenges like utilising social media for product promotion, optimizing multi-channel fulfilment, easing cross-border trade, and creating sustainable e-commerce solutions.

The top three teams will compete for an exclusive visit to the Amazon headquarters in Seattle, along with cash prizes totalling up to Rs 10 lakh, as well as opportunities for mentorship and networking, it said.

"The collaboration between NIF, NIFientreC, Startup India, DPIIT, and Amazon exemplifies how the private sector can synergise with the government to transcend boundaries and realize collective objectives.

"The Amazon Smbhav Hackathon presents a transformative opportunity for grassroots innovators, students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and SMBs across India to unleash their creativity and shape the future of e-commerce," Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, said.

Applications for the hackathon open on October 14, with the deadline for idea submissions on November 14, the announcement of shortlisted ideas on November 18, the prototype submission deadline on November 24, virtual Demo Days on December 5-6, and results announcement scheduled for Amazon Smbhav 2024 event on December 10.