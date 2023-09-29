Amazon to launch annual sale season on October 8

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI ) E-commerce company Amazon India will start its annual festive season sale 'Amazon Great Indian Festival' on October 8 with early access to its paid members a day before, the company said on Friday.

The company said products from 12 lakh sellers will be available during the upcoming festival sale.

"The most awaited festive event in India, 'Amazon Great Indian Festival' (GIF), will start from October 8, with 24 hours early access for Prime members," the company said in a statement.

According to a recent survey by Nielsen Media, commissioned by Amazon India, over 77 per cent of consumers affirmed that online festive shopping events enhance the convenience of their online shopping experience with options like faster delivery.

According to the survey, 76 per cent of Indian consumers purchase luxury and authentic beauty brands during online festive shopping events.

"We are geared-up to bring 'boxes of happiness' to our customers pan India. Customers will get access to thousands of new launches from leading brands, and lakhs of sellers across India.

"Our teams, including our delivery associates are excited to make Amazon Great India Festival 2023 the biggest ever for millions of customers across Bharat," Amazon,Vice President & Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Manish Tiwary said in the statement. PTI PRS MR