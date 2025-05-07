Amazon Web Services to launch AWS Marketplace for software solutions in India

Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday said it is set to launch AWS Marketplace -- a platform to discover and transact software solutions -- later this year in India.

AWS India and South Asia President Sandeep Dutta termed it a "UPI moment for enterprise software procurement".

"Later this year, we will launch AWS Marketplace in India. Think of this as the UPI moment for enterprise software procurement. It's going to be coming with India-specific features," Dutta said in a keynote address at the AWS Summit here.

The marketplace, where customers can discover software, data, and services from across thousands of AWS Partners, will enable transactions in Indian rupees (INR).

Customers will be able to pay using options like net banking, credit cards, and UPI.

Further, Dutta reiterated AWS' commitment to invest USD 16.4 billion (about Rs 13,87,25 crore) by 2030 to fuel growth and digital transformation in India.

"India is poised to become a USD 1 trillion digital economy. We continue to deepen our commitment towards India. Our regions across Mumbai and Hyderabad, with a planned investment of USD 16.4 billion by 2030, are ready to fuel the next level of growth in India," he noted. PTI ANK DRR