Amazon Web Services to provide cloud computing services to public sector banks

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) India has been selected by the Public Sector Bank Alliance to offer cloud computing services to the country's public sector lenders.

Public Sector Bank Alliance (PSBA) is an umbrella organisation formed by 12 public sector banks and acts as a nodal body to deliver end-to-end technology-enabled banking services to them.

Its partner banks include SBI, UCO Bank, Union Bank, PNB, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank.

"This empanelment will enable the public sector banks to seamlessly adopt AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, through PSBA’s Community Cloud Services, without a need to create separate procurement processes for their cloud computing requirements," a company statement said.

AWS will provide services through its managed service providers (MSPs) Orient Technologies and Hitachi Systems, it added.

AWS made a slew of announcements at its Empower India event here on Wednesday.

"Many of our customers, from small startups to large enterprises, are seeking ways to maximise their cloud investments and minimise waste. This is especially crucial in India, where the challenge is to build scalable, efficient digital systems serving 1.4 billion people," Amazon CTO Werner Vogels said in his keynote address.

Apart from PSBA, the National Health Authority (NHA) and Government e-Marketplace (GeM) have also adopted AWS's solutions to scale digital operations, AWS announced.

NHA is building on AWS to transform healthcare at a population scale and establish an open digital health ecosystem in India.

It is utilising AWS' solutions to build core modules of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana programme to manage beneficiary identification, and claim transaction management in a scalable, agile, and secure manner, it said. The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is leveraging AWS cloud services for its procurement features like direct purchasing, bidding, reverse auctions, price matching, and demand aggregation, as well as supporting the marketplace, business operations, analysis, customer support, and payment processing.

"India's public sector is laying the foundation to achieve the government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047 by developing population-scale initiatives, building on cloud and AI technology.

"Transformative innovations in our government, healthcare, and education segments for example are strengthening India's potential as a Digital Nation, and to become a technology sandbox for the world," Pankaj Gupta, Leader--Public Sector, AWS India, said.

AWS works with several government entities like the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Swachh Bharat Mission, Co-WIN, and DigiLocker, among others. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL