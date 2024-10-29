Amazon Wholesale India narrows loss to Rs 342 crore

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Amazon's B2B arm Amazon Wholesale (India) has reported narrowing of loss to Rs 342.3 crore in 2023-24 on a year-over-year basis, according to a report released by Tofler on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The company had posted a loss of Rs 615.7 crore in 2022-23.

Revenue from operations of Amazon Wholesale (India) declined marginally to Rs 3,576.7 crore in FY24 from Rs 3,600.5 crore in FY'23.

"Amazon Wholesale India Private Limited reported its revenues (total income) for the financial year 2023-24 as Rs 3,614 crore. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 342 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 44 per cent decrease from the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 3,959 crore," Tofler said.

Advertisment

During the reported financial year, the company allocated shares worth Rs 1,400 crore to parent group entities. PTI PRS MR